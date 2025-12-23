© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington annexes Cory Lane Estates parcel

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:21 PM EST
The Cory Lane lot was voluntarily annexed into the city despite neighbor concerns.
City of Bloomington
The Cory Lane lot was voluntarily annexed into the city despite neighbor concerns.

The city of Bloomington grew a little bit larger last week. City council approved a voluntary annexation of a parcel of land at 2005 West Cory Drive in Cory Lane Estates. 

The lot meets state statute being contiguous to the city. Council adopted a fiscal plan and completed a public hearing earlier this month. 

The lot is inside of Bloomington’s involuntary annexation Area 4 – one of the three islands inside the city that is still under litigation

The adopted seven annexation areas.
City of Bloomington
The adopted seven annexation areas.

The city attempted annexation years ago and legal challenges have worked their way to the state supreme court. 

The petitioner of the single lot is William Wamathai, president of Kanyison LLC.

Resident Jay Nelson spoke against the annexation saying the wooded lot is unbuildable due to drainage surface issues. 

“Corey Lane is a short dead-end street with single family homes. This one parcel would be the only city lot on the street and the only duplex,” Nelson said.

Since the annexation litigation, the city’s policy is to not connect water and sewer lines outside city limits. Some residents are worried a developer will build a duplex causing harm to the neighborhood. 

But city attorney Chris Wheeler says that’s not relevant to annexation.  

“All of these issues that are being brought up are issues that would be brought up at the time of considering the zoning, considering the planning department looking at what’s going to be developed,” Wheeler said.

Most council members agreed. The ordinance passed 6 to 3. 

Councilmembers Andy Ruff, Courtney Daily and Dave Rollo voted no due to the pending annexation ruling.
News FeaturedCity Limits
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
