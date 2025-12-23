© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington trail projects making progress

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published December 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
The new section of the B-Line Trail heading west from North Adams Street toward Fountain Drive.
Courtesy City of Bloomington
The new section of the B-Line Trail heading west from North Adams Street toward Fountain Drive.

The City of Bloomington is making progress on its trail projects.

The Rail Trail crossing at South Rogers Street is open again, after closing for safety and accessibility improvements.

The crossing used to be a diagonal, but it has been realigned to create a 90-degree crossing. This improves sightlines for drivers and trail users and shortens thetime needed to cross the street.

The trail was also widened and paved on both sides of the street.

The reconstructed Rail Trail crossing of South Rogers Street.
Courtesy of City of Bloomington
The reconstructed Rail Trail crossing of South Rogers Street.

The Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners approved a $212,280 contract with Milestone Contractors in September for the work.

Some things are still in progress, such as the activation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, re-striping and the installation of a new streetlight. Those will be completed early next year.

The city is also making progress on its B-Line Connection Project. This project will connect the B-Line Trail at Adams Street with the multi-use path on West 17th Street.

The city built a multi-use path along West Fountain Drive and North Crescent Road last year. Milestone Contractors recently completed a new 0.1-mile stretch of the B-Line to connect that path to the existing trailhead at North Adams Street.

The trail is now open to use, but some parts of the project, such as tree planting and light pole activation, won’t be done until early 2026.
