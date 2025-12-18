© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomington equine facility rebuilding after tornado

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
PALS lost its entire 30,000 square-foot indoor arena to May's tornado.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
PALS lost its entire 30,000 square-foot indoor arena to May's tornado.

After sustaining extensive damage from the tornado in May, the People and Animal Learning Services organization is starting to rebuild.  

Located on the west side of town, PALS provides equine-assisted learning (EAL) programs and adaptive riding lessons for children, adults and veterans. It lost most of its buildings, including a 30,000-square-foot indoor arena, to the tornado. There were no human or horse injuries.  

Executive Director Christine Herring said she was able to start services again in a smaller capacity one month after the tornado. PALS has offered some of its services in the outdoor arena and repurposed a small storage barn as an indoor facility. The rebuilding includes an outdoor learning pavilion and a new barn facility with quarantine space for horses. It will upgrade the sensory trail and include new features in the bigger indoor arena, including classroom space and counseling rooms. 

PALS has been able to continue providing some of its services at its outdoor arena.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
PALS has been able to continue providing some of its services at its outdoor arena.

“We will have more space in the arena dedicated to our EAL programming and our adaptive riding,” she said. “We will be able to have both going on at the same time, so essentially doubling the amount of clients that we can serve.” 

It will cost about $1.5 million to rebuild the 30,000 square-foot indoor arena alone, Herring said. Insurance will cover about $1.25 million, and the rest will come from donations.  

Construction started about a month ago. The first phase includes building the shell of the building, the stalls, the arena and framing of the classroom and counseling spaces. Phase two involves finishing the different rooms. After experiencing construction delays early on, everything is expected to be completed by next June.  

Herring said during construction, she’s working on adding new classes and partnerships. She hopes that activities can go back to normal as soon as possible. 

“Our community depends on us,” she said. “That human horse connection changes lives, and that's what we're doing here. It's more than a pony ride. It's bringing people and horses together. The horses really help people to achieve those goals.” 
Tags
News FeaturedTop
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.