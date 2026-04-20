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Report outlines policy pathways to diversify Corn Belt agriculture

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
A close up photo of a stalk of corn.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
One change to the crop insurance program some are pushing for is the inclusion of other crops besides corn and soybeans.

A new report from the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology outlined policy changes that could help farmers diversify crops across the Corn Belt.

The report, Diversifying the Corn Belt: Policy pathways for a resilient agricultural future, is based on four years of research and input from farmers and agricultural stakeholders in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa.

The report points to crops like oats and other small grains, along with forage crops, bioenergy crops and even livestock systems as ways farmers could diversify beyond corn and soybeans.

Researchers said the region’s heavy reliance on corn and soybeans has created economic and environmental risks.

“Commodity production has become risky,” project lead Linda Prokopy said during a webinar explaining the findings. “There are a lot of challenges for farmers…and diminishing returns of an ag system that’s based on monoculture.”

The report identifies four main areas for policy change: crop insurance, conservation incentives, post-harvest market infrastructure and institutional food purchasing.

Researchers said current crop insurance programs often don’t work well for farmers growing less common crops, making diversification harder.

They also point to a lack of processing facilities and markets for alternative crops as a major barrier.

“Farmers are not willing to adopt a diverse crop or product if there’s not a market to sell it to,” said researcher Brennan Radulski.

The report suggests expanding insurance coverage for more crops, investing in local processing infrastructure and encouraging institutions like schools and hospitals to buy more locally produced food.

Researchers say diversification could improve farm resilience, support local economies and reduce environmental impacts.

But they also note the shift will require coordinated policy changes and long-term investment.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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