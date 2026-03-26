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EPA waiver allows summer sale of E15 fuel

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
E-15 could soon be available at gas stations year-round.
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E-15 could soon be available at gas stations year-round.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency fuel waiver on Wednesday to allow the nationwide sale of E15 fuel. 

E15, which is gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, is typically restricted from being sold in the summer months due to concerns about smog-forming emissions.  

With this waiver, the EPA said it hopes to brace consumers from soaring gas prices brought on by the Iran war. 

“EPA is working with our federal partners to reduce unnecessary costs and uncertainty and ensure that gas prices remain affordable for all Americans through the summer,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “This emergency action will provide American families with relief by increasing fuel supply and consumer choice.”  

The waiver will begin May 1and last for 20 days, though the EPA could extend that window if fuel supply circumstances call for it. 

Agricultural groups such as the National Corn Growers Association have long called for year-round E15, as it would create more demand for corn and give Indiana farmers more options to sell their crop. 
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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