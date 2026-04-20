New campaign filings show big Senate Republican support for targeted incumbents

The Indiana Senate Republican caucus has dumped nearly $2 million so far this year into helping seven current senators fend off primary challengers, state campaign finance filings show.

Altogether, the Senate Majority Campaign Committee has spent more than $2.4 million in 2026 — already eclipsing 2022 spending for the entire campaign season.

Most of the incumbents face challengers endorsed by President Donald Trump, who is seeking retribution after the Indiana Senate voted down his redistricting plan to further stack congressional districts in favor of Republicans.

The challengers are also the beneficiaries of $4.5 million and counting in campaign spending by pro-redistricting groups.

Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, has received the most from the Senate Majority Campaign Committee — about $595,000 as of April 16. More than $313,000 of that was given in large donations since the April 10 pre-primary reporting deadline.

He faces Fountain County Republican Chair Paula Copenhaver in the May 5 primary.

The contributions cover both large cash donations and in-kind expenditures for survey research, direct mail pieces and other media spending.

Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, received $492,000 — about $188,000 since April 10. She faces Brian Schmutzler.

Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute, has received nearly $410,000.

Other large receipts include $183,000 for Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, who faces Tracey Powell; $140,000 for Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who faces Trevor De Vries; and $100,000 to Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, who faces Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland.

The only GOP incumbent receiving major caucus financial support who voted in favor of redistricting is Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. She has received $72,500, and faces Darren Vogt of Allen County. Both U.S. Sen. Jim Banks and Attorney General Todd Rokita are pushing for her defeat.

The Senate Majority Campaign Committee raised just over $1 million for the year through April 10, but about half of that came from Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray’s campaign committee. He is not up for reelection until 2028 but his leadership post is being targeted.

The Senate Republican group had nearly $1.6 million in cash remaining.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

