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Monroe Co. sheriff sues state over ICE detentions

WFIU | By George Hale
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Indiana law enforcement would take a more active role in immigration issues under a bill heard Thursday.
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The lawsuit argues that enforcing Senate Enrolled Act 76 would require detaining people without a warrant or probable cause.

Monroe Co. Sheriff Ruben Marté is suing the State of Indiana to block enforcement of a new law requiring his officers to assist federal immigration efforts.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, argues that enforcing Senate Enrolled Act 76 would require detaining people without a warrant or probable cause, risking lawsuits against his officers.

Read more: Rokita sues sheriff over ICE detention policy

“Sheriff Marté cannot order his officers to comply with SEA 76 without violating his oath to protect and uphold the Constitution and exposing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to significant civil liability from suits by individuals whose rights would be violated by the unlawful detentions,” the lawsuit said.

SEA 76, which Gov. Mike Braun signed into law last month, would compel state actors to enforce federal immigration efforts.

The lawsuit asks that the court declare parts of the act unconstitutional and block enforcement of those parts.

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In 2024, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sued the sheriff’s office seeking to overturn current policy directing officers not to detain someone past their release date solely on non-criminal or ICE detainer requests.

That case is ongoing in Monroe County circuit court.

Cathy Knapp contributed to this report.

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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
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