ICE won’t be at Indy airport, TSA call-off rates low

The Indianapolis International Airport is not at this time among the airports where Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be deployed to assist operations amid a partial government shutdown, according to a statement from the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

But federal agents are arriving at other airports around the country where TSA lines have been longer, according to border czar Tom Homan. Federal officers from Homeland Security Investigations and ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrived at Atlanta’s airport, where wait times have stretched for hours, this morning to help manage large crowds.

The Department of Homeland Security remains unfunded, as the Senate last week failed for the fifth time to pass a bill that would fund the agency, as well as ICE. Democrats and Republicans have continued to go back and forth on managing immigration and enforcement policies but have not yet reached a consensus. As a result, thousands of TSA employees remain unpaid, and many have not shown up to work, causing longer lines.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority reported a slight increase in wait times, primarily due to more people travelling for spring break rather than the partial government shutdown.



The airport did not report any impact after about half a dozen TSA agents left the job after getting no pay during this shutdown. According to the statement from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, TSA call-offs at the airport are 4-8 percent on average, while the national average sits at about 10 percent.

According to a press release from DHS, as of March 17, 366 TSA workers have left their jobs since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February.

“We remain in close communication with our TSA partners and continue to offer support as needed to ensure travelers have a smooth and pleasant experience at IND,” a statement from the Indianapolis Airport Authority said.

ICE agents have also been seen at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport this morning. Federal agents are expected to be at 14 airports total across the country, including New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The list is subject to change; Homan said there will be ICE agents at more airports.