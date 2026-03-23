Suspect arrested in Florida crash that killed IU student, grad

A man suspected of driving a vehicle that crashed into an IU student and recent graduate in Miami Beach is in custody and facing felony charges.

Adan Negron-Morris is the suspected driver in the crash that fatally injured Sarisa Kongduang, 22, and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya, 23.

The two were in Florida for spring break, according to local media.

Negron-Morris is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to online court records.

An IU spokesperson confirmed Monday that Kongduang was enrolled at IU and that Laowatdhanasapya graduated from IU in 2024.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a message over the weekend.