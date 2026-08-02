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Despite rain, big turnout for Bloomington food festival

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 2, 2026 at 11:58 PM EDT
Visitors listen to live music at the annual Taste of Bloomington festival.
George Hale
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WFIU/WTIU News
The event drew thousands of people to Kirkwood Avenue on Saturday.

Thousands turned out for the Taste of Bloomington food festival Saturday after the weather cleared up in time for most of the event to continue as planned.

This year organizers expanded the festival to a larger area and added 25 vendors and a third music stage at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. 

Listen: What to expect at this year's Taste of Bloomington

“I think adding the music is a big draw," said retired IU professor Barbara Hawkins, who attended previous iterations of the festival in previous decades.

“I think I came maybe early on when they had it, but I hadn't been in years and years, and it was wonderful.  I will come again. There's no doubt I'll come again,” she said.  

Pouring rain Saturday afternoon gave the event a slow start but Hawkins said she brought her grandchildren downtown as it began to clear up.

Hawkins’ grandson Keegan Johnson listed some of his favorite stops.

“We went to this, like, this ice popsicle place that was really good," Johnson said. “It’s probably the best popsicles I ever tasted. I got the strawberry lemonade.” 

Organizers rebooted the festival last year after a 5-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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