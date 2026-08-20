Standard IU parking permits no longer accepted at Poplars Garage

Indiana University employees and students with standard parking permits can no longer park in the Poplars Garage, following a change that took effect this month.

The garage has transitioned primarily to serving residents of The Beverly Apartments, the new development at Seventh and Dunn streets.

Standard IU parking permits no longer provide access to the garage.

Nonresident parking is now limited to 41 metered City of Bloomington spaces, including three ADA-accessible spaces. Graduate students who qualify for Graduate Student Garage Parking permits can continue to select Poplars as a parking preference.

IU is encouraging employees who previously used Poplars to park in nearby surface lots or in the Henderson Parking Garage.

IU Parking Operations said no changes have been made to the surface lots along Indiana Avenue. Those lots have historically been limited to EM-P, EM-S, ADA and service vehicle permits during weekday business hours.

The Poplars change is one of several transportation updates taking effect on the Bloomington campus this fall.

Beginning Sept. 8, the Henderson Garage will become a gateless facility using license plate recognition for permit holders and ParkMobile for visitors.

Construction on the Eagleson Avenue railroad bridge will also begin Sept. 1 and eliminate parking on Law Lane east of Eagleson Avenue to 10th Street for approximately a year.