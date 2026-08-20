Indiana seeking federal storm assistance at time when Trump wants to scale it back

While state officials continue compiling details about recent storm damage across Indiana, Gov. Mike Braun said he is confident that the state can help pay recovery costs regardless of whether additional federal assistance is approved.

Flooding in central Indiana counties and severe wind damage in the state’s northwestern corner has caused many millions of dollars in damage at a time when President Donald Trump has said he wants states to assume more responsibility for natural disaster response.

Braun said Wednesday that he expected the state’s request for a major federal disaster declaration would be submitted in the coming days to the Trump administration, with the aim of making residents eligible for federal aid.

That submission will happen after state officials gather enough information on damages to homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

“We’re trying to figure out how many homes have been impacted,” Braun told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “It’s going to be probably in the thousands.”

Governor says state has money for aid

The emergency declaration Trump approved Saturday for Indiana is intended to supplement state and local response efforts in 53 listed counties.

The federal aid will help cover some state and local response costs, such as evacuations, shelters and water rescues. But that federal assistance is capped at $5 million.

The recent storms and flooding displaced more than 1,000 families and contributed to at least seven deaths around the state, according to officials.

Braun said he is certain the state has the money available to help with recovery work regardless of the level of federal aid granted.

Trump has repeatedly complained about how the federal government prepares for and responds to natural disasters, saying he believes much of the responsibility should be moved to states.

Braun expressed some agreement with Trump on that argument.

“We would be a state that would be in the best shape of almost any to be able to do it — and he’s got a point there because any of the help we’re getting, 100% of it is borrowed money,” Braun said.

New Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Cameron Hamilton recently said he wanted to “downsize the agency” and reduce “wasteful spending” but that he opposed talk of eliminating it.

Transfer boosts state disaster fund

The State Disaster Relief Fund is providing emergency aid grants of up to $5,000 — accessible by calling 211 or going online — for food, clothing and other basics to those displaced from their homes.

Braun said Wednesday that the disaster fund had been bolstered to $5 million after payouts earlier this year had lowered it to about $2 million.

Officials can draw on money from the state government’s cash reserves, which stood at nearly $4 billion as of the end of June, the governor said.

The disaster fund began this summer with a balance of about $5 million, according to the state’s transparency portal. The fund had about $10 million before payouts from storms and flooding in March 2025.

Money for the fund comes from a share of the state’s tax on fireworks sales, which amounted to about $1 million during the 2025 fiscal year, according to a Legislative Services Agency report.

“We did bump it up with our own reserves to make sure that was at the $5 million (level) that we keep in it,” Braun said. “That’s $5,000 per family impacted, and that is mostly just to get to the point where their own insurance kicks in, figure out how they’re going to go back to a home that is usable.”

State Senate Democrats have called for the governor to immediately provide emergency state funding directly to local governments and provide cleanup and housing assistance to displaced families.

“Hoosiers should not be left staring at ruined homes and mountains of debris while billions of their tax dollars remain untouched,” Democratic senators said in a statement. “Families need more than sympathy. Communities need more than promises. They need equipment, manpower, housing and direct assistance, and they need it now.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

