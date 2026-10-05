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Police identify suspect in September 6 Kirkwood shooting

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 5, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Dajhon Branson-Orellana is also facing charges of domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and theft in three separate cases.

The office of the Monroe County Prosecutor has issued an arrest warrant related to the September 6 shooting on Kirkwood that put a 19-year-old man in the hospital with a neck wound.

Bloomington police said Dajhon Lee Branson-Orellana, 21, shot the victim during a dispute over three ounces of marijuana that the victim believed was stolen from his apartment during a party by a third individual.

He faces four charges including aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death, a level three felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Branson-Orellana accompanied the alleged marijuana thief to a meeting with the victim and his friends. The victim told police Branson-Orellana began arguing with him when he asked to search his friend’s car for the missing marijuana. The confrontation escalated when Branson-Orellana drew his gun.

"He pointed it to my head, pushed my head, and said, 'I'll kill you,'” the victim said. “I said, ‘B****, try.’”

Police said security footage from the library showed Branson-Orellana being pushed and firing the weapon “likely within ten feet of the victim and potentially much closer.” A purported witness also identified him from a photo lineup.

Branson-Orellana is also facing charges of domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and theft in three separate cases. Bloomington police said that as of noon Monday, he had not yet been arrested.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

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