Undefeated IU faces stiff test at Nebraska

Indiana football has opened Big Ten play with two wins, but the Hoosiers face the biggest challenge so far this season when they travel to Lincoln to face an undefeated Nebraska team.

The Hoosiers are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play after beating Rutgers 47-15 on Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers are also 5-0 and have scored a total of 218 points while holding their opponents to just 71.

Cignetti is familiar with Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea, whom he faced while coaching at James Madison. Colandrea was a true freshman at Virginia when Cignetti’s James Madison team faced the Cavaliers in 2023. James Madison won 36-35 .

“He's had an outstanding career,” Cignetti said of Colandrea. “He can beat you with his arm and his legs.”

Colandrea has emerged as one of Nebraska’s biggest offensive weapons, and Cignetti said his ability to extend plays makes him especially difficult to defend.

Indiana’s defense has been one of the team’s strengths, allowing just 12.5 points per game. While the Hoosiers have not produced many interceptions or fumble recoveries, Cignetti said he is not concerned.

He pointed to fourth down stops, sacks and tackles for loss as ways the defense has consistently created opportunities for the offense, giving that unit good field position.

The Hoosiers' defense received good news Monday from Monroe Circuit Court, where a judge denied the NCAA's request to stay a preliminary injunction in a case invoilving eligibility of players who started their college careers in 2022. A different ruling could have made IU defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt ineligible.

On offense, Indiana wants continued production from its running game. Cignetti praised running backs Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. for their patience, vision and ability to find small openings before accelerating through them.

Richard has impressed Cignetti.

“I think he sees the game quickly,” Cignetti said. “You know, good cutting ability, very patient, but (has) burst and acceleration too." … “He’s a great guy to have on the team in terms of leadership in the running back room.”

The trip to Nebraska will be a new experience for Cignetti. It will be his first time in the state, something he said he’s looking forward to.

“I've heard great things about the stadium, the fans,” Cignetti said. “Obviously, great tradition and history there through the years.”

While Indiana is focused on Nebraska, the Hoosiers know what awaits them when they return home. The Big Ten announced Monday that the Hoosiers’ game against No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 17 will kick off at noon on FOX. The game will be a rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship Game.

