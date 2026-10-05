Temporary stop at Kirkwood, Rogers

The intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Rogers Street is operating as a four-way stop until the end of the month.

Workers are replacing the existing traffic signal and making curb ramp improvements, according to a press release .

Drivers should be prepared to stop in all directions, use caution and allow additional time when traveling through the area. The new traffic signal is set to be operational by Oct. 24.

Improvements are part of the city’s Grimes, Kirkwood, Patterson, and Rogers Project .

The project covers improvements for South Rogers Street from West Patterson Drive to West Third Street, but omitting the section between West First and West Second streets. Other safety improvements include asphalt pavement resurfacing, sidewalk repair and sign replacement/installation.