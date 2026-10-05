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Temporary stop at Kirkwood, Rogers

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published October 5, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
Stop signs have been temporary placed at each stop at the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Rogers Street.
Karl Templeton
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Stop signs have been temporary placed at each stop at the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Rogers Street.

The intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Rogers Street is operating as a four-way stop until the end of the month.

Workers are replacing the existing traffic signal and making curb ramp improvements, according to a press release.

Drivers should be prepared to stop in all directions, use caution and allow additional time when traveling through the area. The new traffic signal is set to be operational by Oct. 24.

Improvements are part of the city’s Grimes, Kirkwood, Patterson, and Rogers Project.

The project covers improvements for South Rogers Street from West Patterson Drive to West Third Street, but omitting the section between West First and West Second streets. Other safety improvements include asphalt pavement resurfacing, sidewalk repair and sign replacement/installation.

The project previously received $1 million in funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
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