Boy, 14, arrested in death of teen in Salem

The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a fourteen-year-old boy from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in Salem.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at a home on East Oak Drive in Salem. The Salem Police Department responded initially and asked for assistance from the state police and crime scene investigators.

Detectives took a second 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with the death. He is charged with reckless homicide, a felony, and was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release.