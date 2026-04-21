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Boy, 14, arrested in death of teen in Salem

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
A close up of the Indiana State Police logo on a white police vehicle.
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The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a fourteen-year-old boy from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in Salem.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a fourteen-year-old boy from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in Salem.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at a home on East Oak Drive in Salem. The Salem Police Department responded initially and asked for assistance from the state police and crime scene investigators.

Detectives took a second 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with the death. He is charged with reckless homicide, a felony, and was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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