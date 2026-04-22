Secretly Group celebrating 30 years with summer concert series

Secretly, an independent record label founded and based in Bloomington, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a three-day music festival this summer.

Called “What Comes After the Blues: Secretly 30 in Bloomington, Indiana,” it will feature performances fromthe label’s past, present and future.

Artists scheduled to appear include Durand Jones & The Indications, Sharon Van Etten, Kevin Morby, Jensen McRae, Magnolia & Johnson Electric Co, Jordan Patterson, Angela Autumn, Early Day Miners and June Panic.

"Some of the most rewarding moments of the last 30 years have been with our artists, colleagues and community in a single room," said Secretly Canadian and Secretly Group co-founder Ben Swanson in a press release. "I couldn't be more stoked to celebrate our anniversary with old friends and new in the town we love. Our beloved Bill Fay said it best: Life is People."

The Aug. 27-29 shows will be at the Bluebird, the Buskirk-Chumley Theater and at Switchyard Park as part of the Granfalloon concert series.

Three-night passes will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Limited single-night tickets will be available beginning May 29.