Water infrastructure is top priority for state Office of Community and Rural Affairs

Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) released its strategic plan through 2028.

Some the largest needs identified for rural Indiana are water infrastructure, housing availability, fiscal stress, growth management, and identity preservation.

Fred Glenn, executive director of OCRA, said that improving water infrastructure is the office’s top priority.

“Forty percent of what we're dealing with already is going to go to water, but we want to make legislators aware, we want to advocate more and bring people together more when it comes to dealing these rural issues,” he said.

The plan includes expanding investments in water and wastewater infrastructure and updating grant training for communities.

Glenn said after water, revitalizing main streets throughout the state is also a priority.

“These are the communities that not only want to have development, but respect preserving some type of history and developments that serves the entire community,” he said.

Glenn said that Madison, Ind., is a model for how to revitalize historic rural towns throughout the state.