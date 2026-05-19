Green House Improvement Project makes clean energy upgrades more affordable

Matlock Heights homeowner Jessica Will says she would never have installed 20 solar panels at her house without help from the Green Home Improvement Program.

"I doubt we would have moved forward with installing solar panels without this program," Will said.

Last year, Will and her husband installed 20 solar panels and a battery system at their home through Bloomington's Green Home Improvement Program. The full project cost about $44,000, but the city rebate program covered nearly $10,000 of that amount.

"So, we're actually not getting charged for any electricity in our June bill, it's just the basic fee for being attached to the grid," she said.

Bloomington launched the BGHIP in 2021 as a loan initiative before converting it into a rebate program in 2025.

Jolie Perry, Bloomington's sustainability program coordinator, said the city shifted to rebates after seeing limited participation in the original program.

"This rebate just really made it possible, or the rebate helped them to make the decision to choose like a more high-efficiency unit," Perry said.

Perry said the program also supports Bloomington's climate action goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The city is now developing a potential grant program especially aimed at helping low-income homeowners afford solar projects without needing to pay large upfront costs.

Bloomington solar company MPI Solar said demand for renewable energy upgrades continues to grow as utility costs rise and residents become more concerned about severe weather and power outages.

"It helps that just that little extra incentive helps people take the plunge to go solar or to get a battery,” said Amie McCarty, the director of sales and marketing at MPI Solar.

Applications for BGHIP are available through the city's website, and applications will be available until funding runs out.