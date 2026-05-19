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New Kirkwood closure ordinance on council agenda Wednesday

WFIU | By Audrey R. Ouillette
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
The intersection of Kirkwood and Indiana Avenues in Bloomington on April 16, 2026.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Kirkwood Avenue has previously been car-free from April to November.

Bloomington city officials are considering a new Kirkwood ordinance that would allow for the seasonal closure of Kirkwood Avenue.

Bloomington city council member Kate Rosenbarger presented a proposal at Monday’s Transportation Commission meeting to permanently close Kirkwood Avenue from April through November for the outdoor dining program.

Kirkwood has been closed during the summer months since 2020, remaining open only in 2024. But this year, the mayor’s office canceled the full street closure program citing lack of participation, accessibility, and emergency access.

Commission member Mark Stosberg said the ordinance may need more time.

“There’s always an option to do something again, temporary, in the service of doing something better for the long term,” Stosberg said. “As opposed to trying to start this new indefinite plan immediately.”

Members discussed the potential loss of revenue from paid parking if the street is closed to vehicles.

Commission Member Stephen Volan said the 2018 parking commission reported 87 parking spots generated a net revenue of nearly $150,000.

While parking revenue would likely decline, businesses might still see increased sales due to bike and pedestrian traffic.

Director of Economic and Sustainable Development Jane Kupersmith said a recent survey of business showed mixed responses on the closure’s impact.

“Restaurants largely benefitted from [the closure], and I think banks and churches struggled with it,” Kupersmith said.

Shelley Strimaitis, Planning and Special Projects Manager for Bloomington Transit, said that the major feedback from businesses on Kirkwood is that they value consistency.

“So that they can either invest, make real, true investments in infrastructure for the street, or not, and make other plans for it,” Strimaitis said.

The Bloomington Transportation Commission will discuss the ordinance again at a special session on June 8.

City council will hear a first reading on the ordinance at its regular Wednesday’s meeting.
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Audrey R. Ouillette
Audrey R. Ouillette is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She has previously done work for WFHB as an arts and culture reporter. Audrey is from central Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Audrey R. Ouillette
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