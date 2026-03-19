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Eight injured after truck crashes into Martinsville Chili's

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT
The scene of the accident where a GMC crashed through the Chili's in Martinsville.
Courtesy of the Martinsville Police Department
The scene of the accident where a GMC crashed through the Chili's in Martinsville.

Eight people were injured Wednesday evening when a pickup truck drove into the Chili’s in Martinsville. 

The Martinsville Police Department says it received a call just after 5:30 that the truck drove into the restaurant. 

When officers arrived, they found a 2018 GMC Sierra inside the dining area of Chili’s. 

Injuries ranged from complaints of pain to serious-though-non-life-threatening injuries. 
The male driver of the vehicle has been cleared and medically released from IU Morgan hospital. The investigation is ongoing. 

Martinsville police officials are asking that anyone who witnessed the event call their non-emergency line at 765-342-5544. 

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Courtesy of Martinsville Police Department
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Courtesy of Martinsville Police Department
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Courtesy of Martinsville Police Department
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Courtesy of Martinsville Police Department
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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