Eight injured after truck crashes into Martinsville Chili's

Eight people were injured Wednesday evening when a pickup truck drove into the Chili’s in Martinsville.

The Martinsville Police Department says it received a call just after 5:30 that the truck drove into the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found a 2018 GMC Sierra inside the dining area of Chili’s.

Injuries ranged from complaints of pain to serious-though-non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle has been cleared and medically released from IU Morgan hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Martinsville police officials are asking that anyone who witnessed the event call their non-emergency line at 765-342-5544.