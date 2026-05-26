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Chair of Indiana's Libertarian Party to lead national party

WFYI Public Media | By Benjamin Thorp
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Evan McMahon, head of Indiana's Libertarian Party. He's wearing a dark navy checked suit jacket with a yellow striped tie and white shirt. He has multiple pins on his lapel. He has brown hair, a beard and glasses.
Provided by Indiana Libertarian Party
Evan McMahon, head of Indiana's Libertarian Party, has been elected to serve as the chair of the National Libertarian Committee.

The head of Indiana's Libertarian Party will now serve as the chair of the national party.

Indianapolis' Evan McMahon was chosen as the national chair during a nominating convention last weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

McMahon has served as the chair of the Indiana Libertarian Party since 2021, elected to a third term in that role in 2025. He has also served as the secretary for the National Libertarian Party.

In a statement, McMahon said the party needed a leader to "get the next generation of Libertarians into the movement and motivate them to run for office, vote for candidates and volunteer."

Indiana's Libertarian Party noted that McMahon's new role comes as the state party has seen a number of wins under his leadership, pointing specifically to Donald Rainwater's 2024 Gubernatorial run.

Indiana's Libertarian Party has maintained ballot access since 1994. That means the party does not need to get petition signatures in order to appear on the ballot.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org

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