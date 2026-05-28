Phoebe Bridgers ‘pops up’ at the Buskirk-Chumley

Fans of indie singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers formed a half-mile line for tickets Thursday after a same-day show at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater was announced at 8:45 a.m.

Posters for the four-time Grammy winner’s performance appeared on Kirkwood Avenue shortly after. The box office opened at noon. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

The theater seats 577 people, and one attendee estimated 450 people in line by 11 a.m.

Bridgers has been playing pop-up shows in other towns to promote her new album. The shows aren’t announced until the morning of the performance to prevent exploitation by large ticket companies. That makes concerts more affordable and accessible to locals, who must purchase tickets in-person.

Other artists that have been avoiding third-party ticketing companies include the All-American Rejects, who played a pop-up house show in Bloomington on May 4th.

Bridgers is signed to Dead Oceans, a branch of record label Secretly Canadian. The label has been based in Bloomington since it was founded in 1996.

