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Legal move primes ACLU for new jail lawsuit against county

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
Monroe County Jail Commander Kyle Gibbons said in a statement that the jail has not been reimbursed by the state since August last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union dismissed its 2009 lawsuit against the Monroe County Sheriff over jail conditions on Wednesday.

The dismissal came one day after the Monroe County Council failed to approve an $11.375 million purchase agreement for a site for the new jail at North Park. The County Commissioners approved purchasing the property at their April 28 meeting.

The ACLU has repeatedly extended the deadline for the county to comply with better jail conditions. Dismissing the previous case allows the ACLU to file new litigation.

At the Tuesday council meeting, County Commissioner Jody Madeira said she expects the ACLU to refile immediately.
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