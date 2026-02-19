© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU says $56 million for athletic department the past two years were loans

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:49 PM EST
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds up the trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Oregon, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/AP
/
AP
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds up the trophy after the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oregon on Jan. 9.

Indiana University's athletics department says tens of millions of dollars in assistance from the university are loans.

The university provided athletics $31.5 million in “direct assistance” in 2024 and $25 million in 2025, according to IU’s NCAA financial disclosures obtained through a public records request. Despite the university's assistance, athletics reported a $10 million surplus.

When WFIU/WTIU News asked about the assistance, spokesperson Jeremy Gray responded with a statement:

“The NCAA’s recent report represents a moment in time and does not reflect the full financial picture of the IU Athletic Department. IU Athletics received a bridge loan from the university, which will be paid back over time, to address non-budgeted expenses, including a coaching transition within IU men’s basketball.”

The last two fiscal years saw coaching turnovers for football and basketball respectively.

In 2024, IU bought out football coach Curt Cignetti’s contract from James Madison for $1.2 million and paid $22.1 million in severance for coaches across athletics, including $15.5 million to outgoing football coach Tom Allen.

In 2025, IU hired Darian DeVries as head basketball coach, paying his former school, West Virginia, a $6.15 million buyout. IU also paid $8.5 in severance for its outgoing coaches.

The terms of the loan and the source of the funds have not yet been released.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.