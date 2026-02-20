Whitten gets $100,000 raise, annual salary of $1 million

Indiana University’s Board of Trustees approved a $100,000 raise for President Pamela Whitten today, putting her salary at $1 million.

A year ago, Whitten received a raise and a contract extension. In a meeting in Indianapolis, the trustees said the increase is based on comparisons with peer institutions.

The unanimous vote came on the same day of reports that football coach Curt Cignetti would get a raise to $13.2 million per year.

The trustees also voted to adopt the Chicago Principles — a set of guidelines on free speech adopted by other universities. Last year, the free speech group FIRE ranked IU near the bottom of 257 universities.

During the meeting, the trustees approved and IU announced the creation of IU Inc., a nonprofit that the university says will accelerate public-private partnerships in areas such as biosciences, microelectronics, and national security.

The trustees meet next on June 11 in Bloomington.