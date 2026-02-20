© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whitten gets $100,000 raise, annual salary of $1 million

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST
IU's Board of Trustees met Friday in Indianapolis.
Ethan Sandweiss
IU's Board of Trustees met Friday in Indianapolis.

Indiana University’s Board of Trustees approved a $100,000 raise for President Pamela Whitten today, putting her salary at $1 million.

A year ago, Whitten received a raise and a contract extension. In a meeting in Indianapolis, the trustees said the increase is based on comparisons with peer institutions.

The unanimous vote came on the same day of reports that football coach Curt Cignetti would get a raise to $13.2 million per year.

The trustees also voted to adopt the Chicago Principles — a set of guidelines on free speech adopted by other universities. Last year, the free speech group FIRE ranked IU near the bottom of 257 universities.

During the meeting, the trustees approved and IU announced the creation of IU Inc., a nonprofit that the university says will accelerate public-private partnerships in areas such as biosciences, microelectronics, and national security.

The trustees meet next on June 11 in Bloomington.
Tags
News Top
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.