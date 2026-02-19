IU trustees meet Friday to discuss Chicago Principles, Whitten's contract

The Indiana University board of trustees is scheduled to vote on an amendment to President Pamela Whitten’s contract when it meets Friday.

While that change isn’t specified in the agenda, last February she was given a $200,000 raise and a five-year contract extension .

Trustees will also decide whether to adopt the Chicago Principles : a set of guidelines developed at the University of Chicago about how free speech should be protected on campus.

Whitten asked the University Faculty Council in November to make a recommendation on adopting those principles. Faculty said yes, but urged IU in their findings that doing so means university administration has an obligation to defend them from political and government interference.

The agenda also includes a possible update to IU’s Title IX policy, which prevents sexual discrimination, and revisions to IU’s policy on the merger, reorganization and elimination of academic units and programs.