© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IU trustees meet Friday to discuss Chicago Principles, Whitten's contract

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST
Henke Hall at the previous Board of Trustees meeting. In an email to WFIU/WTIU News, IU trustee Vivian Winston said she had no role in creating a statement in support of Whitten and felt she could “no longer stay silent.”
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Last February, President Pamela Whitten got a $200,000 raise and a contract extension.

The Indiana University board of trustees is scheduled to vote on an amendment to President Pamela Whitten’s contract when it meets Friday.  

While that change isn’t specified in the agenda, last February she was given a $200,000 raise and a five-year contract extension.  

Trustees will also decide whether to adopt the Chicago Principles: a set of guidelines developed at the University of Chicago about how free speech should be protected on campus.  

Whitten asked the University Faculty Council in November to make a recommendation on adopting those principles. Faculty said yes, but urged IU in their findings that doing so means university administration has an obligation to defend them from political and government interference.  

The agenda also includes a possible update to IU’s Title IX policy, which prevents sexual discrimination, and revisions to IU’s policy on the merger, reorganization and elimination of academic units and programs. 

Since the state made public universities cut degree programs that granted below a certain threshold of diplomas, hundreds of IU programs will be consolidated or cut over the next few years. 
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.