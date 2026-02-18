© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU funneled $25M directly to athletics last year

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:57 PM EST
In the 2025 fiscal year, IU athletics reported a $10 million surplus, driven mainly by media rights, ticket sales and contributions.

Indiana University transferred almost $28 million last year to athletics.

Some of those funds come in the form of utility bills and facilities maintenance but the vast majority – $25 million – came in direct transfers of unrestricted university funds: money that can otherwise be used anywhere at IU.

It’s the second highest year on record, after appropriating $34.3 million in 2024 to close the deficit – more than eight times the average for other Big Ten schools.

But in the 2025 fiscal year, IU athletics reported a $10 million surplus, driven mainly by media rights, ticket sales and contributions. That’s according to IU’s NCAA financial report, obtained Monday by WFIU.

None of IU’s direct support was returned to the university, per the report.

Bruce Jaffee, IU’s former faculty athletic representative, said that might not be an indication of the university’s long term spending plans.

“I would think in 2026 and 2027 with the success of the football team and increase in donations, the need for that subsidy ought to be decreasing,” Jaffee said.

Records going back to 2005 show that IU only began directly subsidizing athletics with university funds in 2023, with a $5 million infusion.
Ethan Sandweiss
