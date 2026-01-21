© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
PHOTO GALLERY: On the field for IU's national title

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
Post game hugs on the field after IU wins its first ever college football national championship.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Post game hugs on the field after IU wins its first ever college football national championship.

WFIU/WTIU news had access to the field before and after the national championship game Monday. Here are some of the snap shots of IU's first ever national title.

1 of 16  — Fan-IU-flag.jpg
1 of 16  — Fan-IU-flag.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
2 of 16  — Confetti-Players.jpg
2 of 16  — Confetti-Players.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
3 of 16  — Fans.jpg
3 of 16  — Fans.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
4 of 16  — Cignetti-Field.jpg
4 of 16  — Cignetti-Field.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
5 of 16  — Fans-Fernando.jpg
5 of 16  — Fans-Fernando.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
6 of 16  — Fans-Natty.jpg
6 of 16  — Fans-Natty.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
7 of 16  — Hug-Player.jpg
7 of 16  — Hug-Player.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
8 of 16  — Game-Time.jpg
8 of 16  — Game-Time.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
9 of 16  — Mark-Cuban.jpg
9 of 16  — Mark-Cuban.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
10 of 16  — IU-crazy-fan.jpg
10 of 16  — IU-crazy-fan.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
11 of 16  — Number-1.jpg
11 of 16  — Number-1.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
12 of 16  — Players-Trophy.jpg
12 of 16  — Players-Trophy.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
13 of 16  — Mendoza-Streamers.jpg
13 of 16  — Mendoza-Streamers.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
14 of 16  — Pastors-Hug.jpg
14 of 16  — Pastors-Hug.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
15 of 16  — Selfie-Player.jpg
15 of 16  — Selfie-Player.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
16 of 16  — Team-Tunnel.jpg
16 of 16  — Team-Tunnel.jpg
Snap shots on the field of IU in the National Championship game at Hard Rock stadium.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News

Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
