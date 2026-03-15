A captain from Mooresville among 6 US service members who died in air crash in Iraq

The U.S. military late Saturday identified six U.S. service members killed last week when a refueling plane involved in the war with Iran crashed in western Iraq.

Three are connected to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, and Sumpter Smith; the other three were out of an Ohio Air National Guard base in Columbus.

“To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom, or dad," said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, in a news release. “To lose them at the same time is unimaginable.”

Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, the Ohio adjutant general, called the three from Columbus "remarkable Airmen whose service and commitment embodied the very best of our Ohio National Guard. Their impact on their teammates and our mission will not be forgotten.”

The aircraft was in “friendly” airspace, supporting operations against Iran, when an unspecified incident involving another aircraft occurred on Thursday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The other plane landed safety, U.S. military officials said.

The crash is being investigated.

The KC-135 aircraft refuels other planes in midair, allowing them to fly longer distances and sustain operations without landing.

The plane also can be used to transport wounded personnel and conduct surveillance missions, according to military experts.

The Congressional Research Service says the Air Force last year had 376 KC-135s, including 151 on active duty, 163 in the Air National Guard and 62 in the Air Force Reserve.

It has been in service for more than 60 years.

A captain with more than 2,000 flight hours

Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, was an instructor pilot for the KC135R Stratotanker with 19 years of service, according to the Ohio National Guard.

A resident of Stoutsville, Ohio, Koval was an aircraft commander with the 121st Air Refueling Wing out of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The military said he had trained pilots in air refueling, aeromedical, cargo and passenger operations.

A statement from the U.S. government said Koval was from Mooresville, Indiana.

Koval had a bachelor's degree in aviation operations from Purdue University and deployed five times in the past 12 years. His assignments included stops in Indiana, Ohio, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.

Koval had more than 2,000 flight hours, including 443 in combat, the Ohio Guard said. He was promoted to captain in 2022.

The other victims include: Maj. Alex Klinner, 33, of Birmingham, Alabama; Capt. Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington, Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28.