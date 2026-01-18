Playoff Fan Central delivers full day of college football fun in Miami Beach

Thousands of fans filled the Miami Beach Convention Center on Sunday as Playoff Fan Central wrapped up another day of college football festivities.

The event featured free, interactive experiences for families and fans of all ages.

Attendees explored hands-on games, youth sports clinics, pep rallies, and interactive exhibits celebrating the history and culture of college football.

Fans also had opportunities to meet special guests, get autographs, and experience Audio Avenue, highlighting iconic sounds and moments from the sport.

Sunday’s excitement reached its peak in the afternoon with live performances from both schools’ marching bands. The University of Miami marching band performed followed by the Indiana University Marching Hundred.

Westfield, Ind., resident Phil Seber said he was a ’92 IU grad and season ticket-holder.

“It's so exciting. Undefeated season, college football championship game. It's sort of like a thing you had to do,” he said. “My wife makes fun of me because I've cried after every game. It's been like this—just a magical ride on the way to this championship. It's been great."

Zionsville resident Inga Smith said she grew up in Bloomington and followed the Hoosiers.

"We went to the games growing up—our mom and dad even went to the Rose Bowl when I was five, and he was four. We never thought this was possible, always a dream,” she said.



Hoosier fans represented the event well but it became obvious it was being held in the competing school’s hometown, as Miami fans also enjoyed all the festivities.

The national championship game is on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Monday.