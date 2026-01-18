© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Playoff Fan Central delivers full day of college football fun in Miami Beach

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm,
Joe Hren
Published January 18, 2026 at 7:43 PM EST
Playoff Fan Central attendees ahead of the IU-Miami game.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Playoff Fan Central attendees ahead of the IU-Miami game.

Thousands of fans filled the Miami Beach Convention Center on Sunday as Playoff Fan Central wrapped up another day of college football festivities.

The event featured free, interactive experiences for families and fans of all ages.

Attendees explored hands-on games, youth sports clinics, pep rallies, and interactive exhibits celebrating the history and culture of college football.

Fans also had opportunities to meet special guests, get autographs, and experience Audio Avenue, highlighting iconic sounds and moments from the sport.

Sunday’s excitement reached its peak in the afternoon with live performances from both schools’ marching bands. The University of Miami marching band performed followed by the Indiana University Marching Hundred.

Westfield, Ind., resident Phil Seber said he was a ’92 IU grad and season ticket-holder.

“It's so exciting. Undefeated season, college football championship game. It's sort of like a thing you had to do,” he said. “My wife makes fun of me because I've cried after every game. It's been like this—just a magical ride on the way to this championship. It's been great."

Zionsville resident Inga Smith said she grew up in Bloomington and followed the Hoosiers.

"We went to the games growing up—our mom and dad even went to the Rose Bowl when I was five, and he was four. We never thought this was possible, always a dream,” she said.
 
Hoosier fans represented the event well but it became obvious it was being held in the competing school’s hometown, as Miami fans also enjoyed all the festivities.

The national championship game is on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Tags
News Top
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
See stories by Alexandra Halm
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.