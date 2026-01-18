Indiana quarterback once dreamed of playing for Miami

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza grew up in Miami dreaming of playing in a game like he and the Hoosiers will be in tomorrow.

But in those dreams, he was playing for the University of Miami – IU’s opponent in tomorrow's national championship game.

Mendoza said that he would paint his face green and orange when going to Hurricane games at Hard Rock Stadium as a kid.

"As a kid, being a University of Miami fan, I'm also right now, my loyalty lies to the Hoosiers. And so I know how much it means to both sides," he said.

Having a Cuban-American Heisman trophy winner coming home to play for a national title also means a lot to the community. Cuban-Americans make up almost 30 percent of the Miami population.

Mendoza said all four of his grandparents immigrated from Cuba chasing the American Dream.

"It means so much to myself and my family, having grown up in Miami, growing up a University of Miami fan, and basically whole identity, being, you know, a Cuban living in Miami," he said.

It will be the biggest game of Mendoza’s life – and the biggest in IU football history. But he said those are things he can reflect on after the game.

"I always tell them I'm really just focused on the next game, as this is the national championship. It's what we worked all year for," he said.

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

