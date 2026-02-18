Cignetti talks football, success at students-only event

IU football coach Curt Cignetti said the program might be outgrowing its rivalry with Purdue during a students-only event Tuesday night at the Indiana University Auditorium.

Following the Hoosiers’ undefeated season, ending with a win at the College Football Playoff National Championship, Cignetti said the team should consider Ohio State and Notre Dame as competition.

“I think people sort of got to the point now where, you know, our rivals might be wearing scarlet and silver, dark blue and gold,” Cignetti said. “I think we put ourselves in that position.”

Students began lining up at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event organized by the IU Union Board. Around 5:45 p.m., the bison mascot appeared at the fountain and led students in an IU chant before the doors opened. Once inside, students filled the orchestra section of the auditorium.

The student-only lecture was IU’s first since Bob Knight.

“I think it went great,” Union Board Director of Lectures Lucy Gray said. “I think we had a little bit more attendance because we had a little bit of a more successful season. Students were very happy to be there, and they cheered a lot.”

Gray said she hopes even more students will attend next year.

“You could really tell by the energy, and the crowd, and all the cheers, that a lot of what he said was very well received,” she said. “A lot of students just love hearing him talk, and he really loves connecting with students as well.”

During his lecture, Cignetti said much of the Hoosiers’ season was about being prepared and focused on the present. He said the team would take the schedule game-by-game, and each game play-by-play. The coach advised students to live life the same way.

“When you're prepared, it breeds confidence and belief,” Cignetti said. “If you're unprepared, it breeds doubt and failure. That's why the whole key in life is preparation.

“Proper preparation leads to success and allows you to play free and just you know, you're just doing your thing. And that's the big reason why we do this, one play at a time, six seconds to a play.”

He said the post-season gave the program a chance to establish itself as one of college football’s elite. The Big Ten Championship against Ohio State was, he said, a chance to measure the Hoosiers against a top-ranked program.

Cignetti also noted that IU was the first team to win in the College Football Playoffs after a bye week in two years when the Hoosiers beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl 38-3.

At the Peach Bowl, Cignetti said nearly 90 percent of the fans were from Indiana. The coach said the post-season fan support elevated the team’s play.

“When we got to Indianapolis, to California, to Atlanta, to Miami, I just can't say enough about how great that fan support was and what that meant to our football team,” Cignetti said.

The Hoosiers’ win against the Oregon Ducks football during the regular season marked the program’s first ever win against a top five team. Cignetti credited the team’s consistency and mindset throughout the year for the accomplishment.

“Everything's earned, not given,” Cignetti said. “When you're successful in football, in life, or whatever, your biggest enemy is complacency.”

Cignetti said the game he remembered most was against Iowa during the regular season. He said the Hawkeyes were better than anyone was giving them credit for, making the road win a hard-fought game.

“We needed to prove that you could go on the road against a really good football team and have that kind of grind-it-out defense to win a game like that,” Cignetti said.

The Hoosiers beat the Hawkeyes 20-15 after trailing for part of the second quarter.

Cignetti said winning coaches often have opportunities to go anywhere they want, but he assured the crowd he is staying at IU.

“We made the decision, we want to stay here,” Cignetti said of he and his family. “This is our home. We love Bloomington.”

Cignetti acknowledged the role of his coaching staff in the team’s historic season, noting their long tenure working with him.

“When you're successful, everybody wants your people,” Cignetti said. “These guys have shown great loyalty and belief in how you do things, and then in their own minds, found reasons to stay.”

He noted that the team’s success wouldn’t be possible without the support of Athletic Director Scott Dolson and IU President Pamela Whitten.

“It takes a village, a team effort,” Cignetti said. “It takes a commitment from the top to make this happen, and I am tied to those two.”

He also said students played in the team’s success.

“The student turnout at the games and the support on campus that we received throughout our first two years has just been incredible,” Cignetti said. “You truly are 12th man, and our players really respect and appreciate the way you've gotten behind us.”

