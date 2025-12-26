IU football returns to Rose Bowl first time since 1967 season

Indiana University football returns to the Rose Bowl on New Years Day for the first time since 1968. The team made history on Dec. 6 by beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game, making this the first IU football team since 1945 to be undisputed conference champions.

“I've always felt like Coach Cignetti is a savant,” former IU football player Eric Stolberg said. “I mean, he is one of the truly top coaches in the country. I admire how he thinks, how he works, and the proof is how this team is playing 13-0.”

Stolberg was a wide receiver on the 1967 team that met USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1968. He will be returning to the Pasadena to support the team.

Stolberg, a 40-year season ticket holder, credits the team’s success to head coach Curt Cignetti’s leadership.

“I've always supported the team, but I've never seen anything like this,” Stolberg said. “Cignetti is just, he's a special guy. He's a special coach.”

In 1968, Stolberg played wide receiver in IU’s first and only Rose Bowl appearance. When IU played UCLA in the Rose Bowl stadium during the 2024 regular season, Stolberg was able to go and stand on the field the day before the game. He said to be back at the Rose Bowl stadium was a great experience, but it wasn’t the Rose Bowl game.

“Now, this is different,” Stolberg said. “I'm going back to watch the Rose Bowl game, and my team is in it.”

In two seasons under Cignetti, IU has turned the program around from a 3-9 record in 2023 to a perfect 13-0 season this year. Stolberg said it has been remarkable to watch the team dominate the past two seasons.

“Last year was amazing, and we were just so thrilled,” Stolberg said. “And the former players that I played with and talked to a lot, we were just so happy, and we had the feeling that this year was going to be as good or better.”

Stolberg said he sees similarities between this year’s team and his from 58 years ago, noting that both squads are close-knit. He said he believes that trait is necessary for success.

“We had each other's backs, we were close, and we would do anything to win a game,” Stolberg said. “I think this current Indiana team is very close. They just want to win. They just, they're on a mission.”

As the team prepares for the Rose Bowl, Stolberg had a simple message for the current players.

“Be in the moment,” Stolberg said. “Enjoy this experience. Be in the moment. You know what to do. You've done it all year. Go out there, do your thing. Have some fun and win the game.”

Stolberg’s team lost to USC 14-3 in 1968. The game MVP was USC running back O.J. Simpson.

