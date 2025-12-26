© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cignetti and DeBoer go from Division II and NAIA to Rose Bowl

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published December 26, 2025 at 11:57 AM EST
IU coach Curt Cignetti.
College Football Playoff
IU coach Curt Cignetti.

IU football coach Curt Cignetti and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer share a similar background. Their first jobs as head coaches were in the lower ranks of college football.

The more common career path in major college football is becoming a head coach after years as an assistant at the same level.

Cignetti and DeBoer face each other Jan. 1 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl.

Cignetti says he respects DeBoer, who started as a head coach at NAIA Sioux Falls, where he won three national championships.

"Been following his career for a long time," Cignetti said. "You know, he kind of started out a lower level like I did, and ever since he went to Washington, I really kind of studied his offense and think he's a great coach."

Cignetti started as a head coach at NCAA Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where his father was a successful head coach. The team was 6-5 the year before Curt Cignetti took over. In his second year, he went 12-2.

Earlier this week, Cignetti recalled being an assistant at Alabama and wanting to be a head coach. Nick Saban, then head coach of the Crimson Tide, wasn't sure going to a Division II school would be a smart career move.

"I can't say there weren't many mornings early on where I wondered what I did, because it was such a tremendous, radical change," Cignetti said. "But at the end of the day, you know, it prepared me for where I am today.”

Cignetti went on to become head coach at Elon and James Madison before IU hired him.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.
College Football Playoff
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer went from Sioux Falls to become an assistant at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and, for a year, IU. He went from the Hoosiers to being head coach at Fresno State and Washington. He's in his second season at Alabama.

DeBoer said he wouldn’t change a thing about his rise.

“I mean, with the playoffs," DeBoer said, "the way they are, and us having to go four rounds, I've been through that many, many years, whether it was as an assistant or as a head coach, going back to Sioux Falls days.”
Tags
News Featured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.