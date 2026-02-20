Mayor responds to council passing over Hopewell ordinance

Bloomington mayor Kerry Thomson is not pleased a Hopewell neighborhood ordinance wasn’t introduced at city council this week.

The plan commission forwarded the planned unit development to the city council with a positive recommendation.

Councilmember Hopi Stosberg also sits on the plan commission. She said the document still has several problems and didn’t meet the submission deadline.

“I made 26 comments on an 11-page document pointing out incorrect references inconsistent requirements and enforcing planning staff recommendations from January that were not included in February.”

Stosberg said the document is not ready despite the urgency from Mayor Thomson and council president Isak Asare to get it in front of city council for a first reading.

City of Bloomington Hopewell South render of single bedroom homes.

In a statement, Thomson said delays carry financial consequences during a housing crisis.

“If we say we are pro-housing, we must be willing to consider housing. If we say we need to move from studying to doing, then when doing arrives, we must not stand on procedural delays that do not improve the merit of the product,” Thomson said.

The ordinance returns to council’s agenda on March 4.