National Weather Service shares data on Bloomington tornado

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is releasing more data on the tornado that hit the west side of Bloomington late Thursday.

Meteorologist Greg Melo said the EF2 tornado had maximum winds of 120 miles per hour, and the path length was about 3.7 miles.

“It had first developed in a wooded area just west of the Monroe County Airport, near Bloomington, and then it rapidly intensified," Melo said Sunday.

Melo said that it was unusual, although not unheard of, for a tornado to develop in this part of the country so early in the year.

"It looks like we've had about 40 tornadoes in February since 1950. So, you know, in 76 years, we've only had about 50 tornadoes," he said.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in the past two Februarys, he said, but they were considerably weaker than the one that hit Bloomington.

Damage remained visible over the weekend in areas hit by the tornado.

Downed power lines were still laying to the side of the road near the airport, with wooden boards holding up a fence.

Large sheets of metal were piled up within the airport property and across the road, with pieces of debris scattering the parking lot.

One of the blue signs at the entrance was crumpled under the board.