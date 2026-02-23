© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
National Weather Service shares data on Bloomington tornado

WFIU | By George Hale
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:46 PM EST
tornado damage
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Debris from downed power lines outside the Monroe County Airport.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is releasing more data on the tornado that hit the west side of Bloomington late Thursday.

Meteorologist Greg Melo said the EF2 tornado had maximum winds of 120 miles per hour, and the path length was about 3.7 miles.

Read more: Bloomington’s west side cleaning up after tornado

“It had first developed in a wooded area just west of the Monroe County Airport, near Bloomington, and then it rapidly intensified," Melo said Sunday.

Melo said that it was unusual, although not unheard of, for a tornado to develop in this part of the country so early in the year.

"It looks like we've had about 40 tornadoes in February since 1950. So, you know, in 76 years, we've only had about 50 tornadoes," he said.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in the past two Februarys, he said, but they were considerably weaker than the one that hit Bloomington.

Damage remained visible over the weekend in areas hit by the tornado.

Downed power lines were still laying to the side of the road near the airport, with wooden boards holding up a fence.

Large sheets of metal were piled up within the airport property and across the road, with pieces of debris scattering the parking lot.

One of the blue signs at the entrance was crumpled under the board.
