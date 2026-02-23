© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State dedicates 141 acres in Owen County as nature preserve

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Daniel Layton
/
Courtesy of the Sycamore Land Trust

The state has dedicated 141 acres of forest land in Owen County as a nature preserve.

The property, named Barnebey Woods after former landowner and conservationist Karl Barnebey, is home to several native Indiana species, including the eastern box turtle and walking fern.

Barnebey Woods sold for half its market value to the Sycamore Land Trust in 2024. While the preserve has now been given more protection from future use by the state, it’s still under the care of the Land Trust.

Ron Hellmich is the assistant director of the Division of Fish, Wildlife and Nature Preserves at Indiana Department of Natural Resources. He said the new preserve helps create a wildlife corridor that species can use to safely migrate through Indiana’s wilderness.

“It provides almost a seven-mile stretch of protected conservation lands in that area of the state,” said Hellmich. “So, that's very important towards species having that continuous habitat area that they can utilize.”

The new preserve is located next to a long stretch of the Owen-Putnam State Forest.

Hellmich said there are no plans to open a trail in the preserve.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.