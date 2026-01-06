© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IU Chi Phi suspended, eligible to return fall semester of 2029

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published January 6, 2026 at 1:52 PM EST
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU
The Indiana University Chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity is one of 10 Greek life organizations suspended.

The Indiana University Chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity was suspended Dec. 19,  according to the Office of Student Life. Under suspension the organization must cease all activities and disband.  

The national chapter of the fraternity made the decision with the university’s support to suspend IU’s Chi Phi chapter in the interest of health and safety of its members and campus community, according to an IU spokesperson. The fraternity will be eligible to return to campus fall semester of 2029 upon meeting IU’s requirements.  

IU placed Chi Phi on a cease and desist order in November for hazing.  

The fraternity is one of 10 Greek life organizations suspended. There are also six organizations on cease and desist: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Chi Theta, Beta Theta Pi, Phi Kappa Psi, Tau Epsilon Phi and the Palestine Solidarity Committee.  

Fraternities at IU were suspended for two weeks in November for hazing. Most organized activities were banned during this time. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression published a letter condemning the suspension because of “IU’s guilt-by-association punishment” which they said violated students’ First Amendment.

There are about 70 fraternities and sororities at IU.
Tags
News FeaturedTop
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.