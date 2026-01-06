IU Chi Phi suspended, eligible to return fall semester of 2029

The Indiana University Chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity was suspended Dec. 19, according to the Office of Student Life. Under suspension the organization must cease all activities and disband.

The national chapter of the fraternity made the decision with the university’s support to suspend IU’s Chi Phi chapter in the interest of health and safety of its members and campus community, according to an IU spokesperson. The fraternity will be eligible to return to campus fall semester of 2029 upon meeting IU’s requirements.

IU placed Chi Phi on a cease and desist order in November for hazing.

The fraternity is one of 10 Greek life organizations suspended. There are also six organizations on cease and desist: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Chi Theta, Beta Theta Pi, Phi Kappa Psi, Tau Epsilon Phi and the Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Fraternities at IU were suspended for two weeks in November for hazing. Most organized activities were banned during this time. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression published a letter condemning the suspension because of “IU’s guilt-by-association punishment” which they said violated students’ First Amendment.

There are about 70 fraternities and sororities at IU.