© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

IU ends fraternity suspension

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:46 PM EST
Currently 24 fraternities and sororities are on disciplinary status or suspension at IU Bloomington.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Five fraternities remain on cease and desist for hazing, including Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Chi Theta, Chi Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Tau Epsilon Phi.

Fraternities at Indiana University can resume activities next week after a two-week suspension because of hazing.

IU Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lamar Hylton told the Interfraternity Council in a letter on Nov. 14 that most organized activities would be banned.

Members were permitted to “gather in small groups as individual friends – but not as an organization.” The university made a few exceptions for community service and fraternity governance.

IU spokesperson Mark Bode says fraternities were told three days later that they could resume normal activities starting Dec. 1, after students return from Thanksgiving break.

Five fraternities remain on cease and desist for hazing, including Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Chi Theta, Chi Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Tau Epsilon Phi. Hazing is a Class B misdemeanor under state law.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.