IU ends fraternity suspension

Fraternities at Indiana University can resume activities next week after a two-week suspension because of hazing.

IU Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lamar Hylton told the Interfraternity Council in a letter on Nov. 14 that most organized activities would be banned.

Members were permitted to “gather in small groups as individual friends – but not as an organization.” The university made a few exceptions for community service and fraternity governance.

IU spokesperson Mark Bode says fraternities were told three days later that they could resume normal activities starting Dec. 1, after students return from Thanksgiving break.

Five fraternities remain on cease and desist for hazing, including Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Chi Theta, Chi Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Tau Epsilon Phi. Hazing is a Class B misdemeanor under state law.