Indiana leaders express sympathies at death of US Rep. Jim Baird’s wife

Condolences poured in following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Baird’s wife nearly two months after they were injured in a car crash.

Danise Baird died following complications from injuries she suffered in the Jan. 5 accident, the congressman’s office announced Sunday.

“Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service,” Baird’s office said. “A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Gov. Mike Braun was among numerous state leaders who expressed sympathies to the Baird family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Baird and his family as they grieve this devastating loss,” the governor said on social media.

Jim Baird, who is 80, and Danise Baird were both initially hospitalized with injuries from the crash that happened as they were returning to Washington. The congressman was released the next day but wore a neck brace for a time afterward.

Danise Baird was out of the hospital by Jan. 12 and was continuing to recover, a social media post from her husband said.

Their son, state Rep. Beau Baird, posted on Feb. 1 that his mother had taken her first assisted steps and that while the family was hopeful “we know there’s still a road ahead.”

Danise was Jim Baird’s “high school sweetheart,” according to the biography on his congressional office website. The couple had three children.

Baird, a Republican, was a Putnam County commissioner and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives before first being elected to western Indiana’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who preceded Baird in the congressional seat, called Danise Baird’s death “Absolutely horrible news.”

“So sorry for your loss,” Rokita said on social media. “Thoughts and prayers with you, Congressman, and all who loved Danise.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andre Carson posted “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Danise Baird. I’m praying for Rep. Baird and the entire family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

