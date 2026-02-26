Recovery efforts from storms can be a long, difficult process

Recovery efforts continue on the west side of Bloomington from last week’s EF2 tornado that damaged several homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The tornado touched down just west of the Monroe County Airport and was on the ground for nearly four miles before dissipating before crossing I-69.

Among the businesses hit was the Monroe County Humane Association, which provides veterinary care and shelter for pets of people experiencing financial hardships. A week after the storm, they remain unable to provide services.

Recovery from tornados can be a long process.

The People and Animal Learning Services organization west of Bloomington that was damaged in last May’s tornado has begun offering limited services but is still working to rebuilt its outdoor learning facility and barn.

That May tornado also devastated homes in the Clear Creek area on Bloomington’s south side. Then-Perry Township trustee Dan “Carp” Combs, who died last month, and journalist Steven Higgs interviewed residents and officials for a debrief on their recovery experiences and what can be learned from such disasters. They compiled a 67-page report calls “The Canary in the Coal Mine” critical of the county and state’s lack of preparedness for environmental disasters.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll discuss recovery efforts from last week's tornado, where people can go for help and what we learned from last year's tornado in May that devastated the Clear Creek area.

Guests

Steven Higgs, Journalist, Author

Andrew Krebbs, Executive Director, Monroe County Humane Association