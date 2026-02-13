© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

Summer (Arts!) Camp

By Alex Chambers,
Kayte YoungTyler Lake
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
a close-up of two kids looking to their left. The child in the front has hands on a microphone. In the background, a poster says "A Rock N Roll Camp"
Alex Chambers
Girls Rock Bloomington's summer camp runs July 20-25, 2026

Susan Sontag ends her seminal Notes on Camp this way: “The ultimate camp statement: it’s good because it’s awful . . . of course one can’t always say that. Only under certain conditions . . .”

That may have been a common experience of going to summer camp; a pretty rough week in the woods that can only be nominally redeemed by a parent pulling up in the comfort of their air-conditioned car with some claim of character having been built. But as Sontag says, “only under certain conditions,” like, say, a bog stock summer camp. But for those artistic kids among us there is a better way; art camps! Kayte, Alex, and Tyler offer you a list of some of the most interesting and artistic summer camps in the WFIU listening area.

Constellation’s summer camp calendar is full of different camps for different age groups. They have a production of The Odyssey for kids grade 4-7, Broadway Theater camp doing a production of the Lorax for grades 1-3, and everything in between. And those will be happening in phases across the summer.

The Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute offers a number of weeklong summer classes including comics 101, Wonderous Mandalas, and colorful quilling.

Girls Rock Bloomington will be hosting a camp from July 20th through July 25th for campers ages 8-14.

Boys and Girls Club Camp Rock has programming all summer long, including field trips, musical talent shows, and lots of fun outdoor stuff like trips to the zoo and state parks.

The Monroe County Public Library will offer a summer reading program. The same goes for Bartholomew County Public Library and the Vigo County Public Library also offer summer reading programs as does the Bedford Public Library.

The Columbus Philharmonic will offer Strings Camp for grades 1-9 and Soar Music Camp which focuses on choral music.

Bridges in Bloomington also offers a strings camp summer program.

IU Game Development Camp is a week-long event where campers get to work on the programming and artistic skills needed to enter the gaming industry.

This is not close to all the camps offering art programming this summer, but it’s a good start. And while some of these summer camps events have yet to be announced, slots go quickly, so be prepared.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
See stories by Kayte Young
Tyler Lake
Producer, Nice Work
See stories by Tyler Lake