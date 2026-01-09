Hoosier fans arrive in droves to Atlanta
Hoosier fans are arriving in droves to Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Georgia Aquarium hosted Indiana and Oregon fans Thursday night as one of the many festivities leading up to the national semifinal game Friday.
IU fans explored the aquarium and then cheered on the Hoosiers with a pep rally featuring the cheerleaders, Hoosier the Bison, and Marching Hundred.
Hoosier fan Justin Clemons said the Hoosiers haven’t lost since his dogs have worn jerseys, so he’ll make the sure dog-sitter puts them on again tonight.
“The fact that you can get this many IU fans together outside of Bloomington, you'd never know that we left. I mean, it's like a home game,” he said.
Clemons said the passengers sang the IU fight song when the plane landed in Atlanta.
Mike Peters flew out of Chicago with his family from northwest Indiana. If the Hoosiers win today, he said they’re also going to the National Championship game in Miami.
“For sure, all my retirement money will be gone," he said. "Two years ago, we thought we were at the bottom?”
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. inside the Georgia World Congress Center. The free event features food, games, merchandise and a pep rally with both teams’ bands and cheerleaders until one hour before kickoff.
The Ducks and Hoosiers will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on ESPN.