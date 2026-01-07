High school basketball games rescheduled ahead of the Peach Bowl

High school basketball teams across the state are rescheduling their games this Friday, ahead of IU football’s historic appearance at the Peach Bowl.

Bloomington South’s boys’ basketball was set to play at Bloomington North on the 9th, but the match-up has been moved to next Monday.

JR Holmes, athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at South, said that the decision was primarily financial for Bloomington North.

“It would probably cost them money if they went ahead on Friday with people going and people watching it on TV and not coming to the high school game,” Holmes said.

He added that IU football’s remarkable season hurt high school football game attendance, but it was harder to reschedule football games.

The Cougars and Panthers aren’t the only basketball teams in Indiana working around the IU schedule – games between New Albany and Jeffersonville, Logansport and Kokomo, Pike and Fishers, and Avon and Clayton are all being moved to this Thursday.