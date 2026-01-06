© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purdue transfer brings ill will for IU to Oregon in semifinals

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM EST
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman (31), from Westfield, Ind., at practice earlier this week. He transfered after two seasons at Purdue.
College Football Playoff
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman (31), from Westfield, Ind., at practice earlier this week. He transfered after two seasons at Purdue.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman has extra motivation for Friday’s national semifinal game against IU.

Thieneman is from Westfield, Indiana. He transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Purdue.

This time when he faces the Hoosiers, there will be more than the Old Oaken Bucket at stake.

“Yeah, I definitely know a few guys on that team," Thieneman said. "Just coming from Purdue, I think you know how I feel about them. Don't need to say it.”

At Purdue last season, Thieneman led all Big Ten defensive backs in tackles. As a freshman, he was named defensive freshman of the year by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Boilermakers had a 5-19 record in Thieneman's two seasons in West Lafayette. Purdue was 1-1 against IU in those seasons.

This year, he's in the national semifinals.

"It is a moment I hoped for when I first came here," Thieneman said. "Just to see it come true, it's very special. I'm just extremely grateful to be in this position."

Other Oregon players take motivation from having lost at home to IU in October. It was the Ducks’ only defeat of the season.

In their previous game, they won at Penn State in overtime.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher said the team didn’t react well to that success.

"We came out of a big Penn State win, kind of thought we were pretty cool going into that week, pretty confident," Boettcher said. "Got a little lackadaisical with our prep, I think. It was a good wake-up call. The rest of the season leading up to this point is a pretty good testament to the way we responded to that loss."
Tags
News Featured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.