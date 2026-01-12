Wee Willie's diner in Ellettsville closes

Local diner Wee Willie’s West in Ellettsville has closed after over 22 years in operation.

Owner Troy Lutgens announced the closure in a post on Facebook Sunday.

“We would like to thank all of our customers over the past 36 years for making our business unique,” Lutgens said. “However, it is time for me to concentrate on spending more time with my family. Our family-owned business as of Jan. 11 is closed. Thank you so much.”

The closure comes over 10 years after the original Wee Willie’s on Walnut Street in Bloomington shut its doors. That location closed after longtime manager Roy Wathen passed in 2015.

Together, both locations had been operated by the Lutgens family for nearly 60 years.