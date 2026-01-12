Lake Lemon plunge raises money for conservation work

Supporters of Lake Lemon gathered over the weekend for an annual "polar plunge" fundraiser for a local environmental group.

For the fourth year in a row, swimmers lined up Saturday at a shelter in Riddle Point Park before running into the frigid lake water.

Money raised during the plunge is donated to the Lake Lemon Conservancy District, its district manager, Adam Casey, said Saturday.

“We initially started it just to try to bring some community together and get some awareness of Lake Lemon out here, and also as a fundraising event" Casey said. "All the donations go to the Lake Lemon Conservancy District for our conservation projects and upkeep of the lake and park out here."

Casey said recent projects included vegetation management for invasive species and dredging sediments from the lake, he said.

Lake Lemon and the park are open to the public year-round.