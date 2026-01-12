© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Lemon plunge raises money for conservation work

WFIU | By George Hale
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST
People on a beach running toward water
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The annual fundraiser supports local conservation projects.

Supporters of Lake Lemon gathered over the weekend for an annual "polar plunge" fundraiser for a local environmental group.

For the fourth year in a row, swimmers lined up Saturday at a shelter in Riddle Point Park before running into the frigid lake water.

Money raised during the plunge is donated to the Lake Lemon Conservancy District, its district manager, Adam Casey, said Saturday.

“We initially started it just to try to bring some community together and get some awareness of Lake Lemon out here, and also as a fundraising event" Casey said. "All the donations go to the Lake Lemon Conservancy District for our conservation projects and upkeep of the lake and park out here."

Casey said recent projects included vegetation management for invasive species and dredging sediments from the lake, he said.

Lake Lemon and the park are open to the public year-round.
Tags
News Featured
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.