Indiana State Police investigating deaths of two people in Linton

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
The Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Linton.

The Linton Police Department responded to a home just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening near 8th Street Northwest, in which a man and woman had both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Linton police requested assistance from the Indiana State Police. Detectives from Bloomington and Crime Scene Investigators also responded. Autopsies are pending and the case is still in the investigation phase.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office also assisted with the initial investigation.
State police say there is no threat to the Linton and Greene County communities, based on initial findings.
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
