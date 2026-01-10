© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana dominates Oregon, advances to national title game

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published January 10, 2026 at 3:15 AM EST
Coach Cignetti lifts the Peach Bowl trophy after defeating Oregon Friday night.
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Coach Cignetti lifts the Peach Bowl trophy after defeating Oregon Friday night.

Indiana football is headed to the national championship.

Behind a near-flawless performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a stifling defensive effort, the Hoosiers defeated Oregon 56–22 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Elijah Sarratt caught two scores, while Omar Cooper Jr., Charlie Becker, and E.J. Williams Jr. each added one. Kaelon Black rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana set the tone immediately when DeAngelo Ponds intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and returned it for a touchdown on the opening drive.

A blocked punt late in the fourth quarter ended any remaining chance of an Oregon comeback.

Moore finished 24 of 39 for 285 yards with two touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.

Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
1 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Peach Bowl catch.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
2 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Peach Bowl action.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
3 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Cooper Jr Peach Bowl.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
4 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Touchdown Peach Bowl.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
5 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Team Peach Bowl.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
6 of 7  — 01-10-2026 Mendoza Peach Bowl.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
7 of 7  — 01-10-2026 05 Peach Bowl.jpg
Indiana dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl, advances to national title game in Miami
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News

After the game, players emphasized the importance of focus over celebration.

“We’re pumped for the opportunity, but it’s back to work,” linebacker Bray Lynch said. “Miami’s a really good football team, so we’ve got to prepare the right way.”

Wide receiver Charlie Becker credited Mendoza and the depth of the offense.

“Fernando is the hardest-working person in any room he walks into,” Becker said. “And we have dogs all over the field — you can’t game plan for just one guy.”

Becker, who caught a touchdown, said the moment was special.

“You dream about scoring in a game like this,” Becker said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just another game, and we’re preparing to play Miami.”

Read more Indiana Football coverage:

Defensive back Luis Moore said Indiana’s discipline continues to set it apart.

“We don’t beat ourselves,” Moore said. “If teams want to beat us, they have to play perfect football.”

Moore also credited the team’s culture and coaching staff for maintaining high standards.

“It’s a top-down thing,” Moore said. “Coach is positive, but he’s serious about the standard, and everybody in this program holds each other to it.”

After the game, Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith also reflected on the program’s growth and his decision to return.

“I saw everyone around me — especially the guys who came here from JMU — and they had the same mindset,” Smith said. “I thought, if they could do it there, why can’t we do it here? Coming back was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Smith also praised guard Drew Evans.

“He doesn’t get knocked off. He protects the heck out of me,” Smith said. “He comes out swinging every day, puts guys on the ground, and brings the same attitude every single day.”

Indiana will face Miami in the national championship game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium — a homecoming for Mendoza with a title on the line.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
See stories by Alexandra Halm
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.