Indiana dominates Oregon, advances to national title game

Indiana football is headed to the national championship.

Behind a near-flawless performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a stifling defensive effort, the Hoosiers defeated Oregon 56–22 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Elijah Sarratt caught two scores, while Omar Cooper Jr., Charlie Becker, and E.J. Williams Jr. each added one. Kaelon Black rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana set the tone immediately when DeAngelo Ponds intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and returned it for a touchdown on the opening drive.

A blocked punt late in the fourth quarter ended any remaining chance of an Oregon comeback.

Moore finished 24 of 39 for 285 yards with two touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.

Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News

After the game, players emphasized the importance of focus over celebration.

“We’re pumped for the opportunity, but it’s back to work,” linebacker Bray Lynch said. “Miami’s a really good football team, so we’ve got to prepare the right way.”

Wide receiver Charlie Becker credited Mendoza and the depth of the offense.

“Fernando is the hardest-working person in any room he walks into,” Becker said. “And we have dogs all over the field — you can’t game plan for just one guy.”

Becker, who caught a touchdown, said the moment was special.

“You dream about scoring in a game like this,” Becker said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just another game, and we’re preparing to play Miami.”

Defensive back Luis Moore said Indiana’s discipline continues to set it apart.

“We don’t beat ourselves,” Moore said. “If teams want to beat us, they have to play perfect football.”

Moore also credited the team’s culture and coaching staff for maintaining high standards.

“It’s a top-down thing,” Moore said. “Coach is positive, but he’s serious about the standard, and everybody in this program holds each other to it.”

After the game, Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith also reflected on the program’s growth and his decision to return.

“I saw everyone around me — especially the guys who came here from JMU — and they had the same mindset,” Smith said. “I thought, if they could do it there, why can’t we do it here? Coming back was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Smith also praised guard Drew Evans.

“He doesn’t get knocked off. He protects the heck out of me,” Smith said. “He comes out swinging every day, puts guys on the ground, and brings the same attitude every single day.”

Indiana will face Miami in the national championship game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium — a homecoming for Mendoza with a title on the line.